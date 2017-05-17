‘Avoid pre-marital sex and illegal abortions’

Gomoa Abonyi, (CR), May 12, GNA – The Programmes Director of Compassion International Ghana, Mrs Florence Sena Amponsah, has warned adolescent girls to desist from illegal abortion and pre-marital sex to avoid unwanted babies and birth complications.

She said it was sad that some young girls indulged in premarital sexual issues that had resulted in teenage pregnancies and others social problems on families.

Mrs Amponsah gave this caution when she addressed a two-day Youth Rally for 2,000 beneficiaries of Agona Swedru cluster of Compassion International Ghana at Gomoa Abonyi.

The Programmes Director said research had revealed that majority of teenagers both girls used contraceptives some of which were harmful.

She advised the teenage boys to also refrain from early sex as it affected their adulthood, adding that it could truncate of their education.

She said biblically, sex before marriage was termed as fornication which was sin against God and cautioned teenagers to stop early sex and concentrate on their education and urged parents and guardians to take proper care of the children and avoid spending extravagantly on funerals.

Mr Padmore Baffour Agyapong, Country Director of Compassion International Ghana disclosed that 71,000 Children had been registered under the care of Compassion throughout the country.

He said this year, fresh registration of children would be carried out nationwide especially for the under privileged in the areas of education, clothing and healthcare.

He urged the youth to use their time to read their text books and avoid frivolous internet engagements.

Mr Agyapong cautioned that Project Coordinators against squandering monies meant for the upkeep of the beneficiaries.

He said Compassion International Ghana had realised that majority of Ghanaian children were living in abject poverty and needed be salvaged. GNA