Audio & Video: Mayorkun—Tonight (Nonso Amadi Cover)

DMW’s next rated act – Mayorkun is here with his own cover to Nonso Amadi’s smash hit – Tonight.
Basking off the euphoria of his recent hit singles like ‘Love You Tire’ ft. Mr Eazi & SADE, Mayorkun has embarked on a school tour over the past weeks which has seen him shut down a few private & public universities.
Mayorkun’s cover for ‘Tonight’ comes with a viral video filmed by DammyTwitch. Mayorkun flaunts his wordplay skill as usual, Its definitely something you ll put on replay.
Watch, Listen & Enjoy
YOUTUBE VIDEO – https://soundcloud.com/avantepr/mayorkun-tonight-nonso-amadi-cover
SOUNDCLOUD – https://soundcloud.com/avantepr/mayorkun-tonight-nonso-amadi-cover
MYNOTJUSTOK – https://my.notjustok.com/track/218173/mayorkun-tonight-nonso-amadi-cover
