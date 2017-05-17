Audio & Video: Mayorkun—Tonight (Nonso Amadi Cover)

DMW’s next rated act – Mayorkun is here with his own cover to Nonso Amadi’s smash hit – Tonight.

Basking off the euphoria of his recent hit singles like ‘Love You Tire’ ft. Mr Eazi & SADE, Mayorkun has embarked on a school tour over the past weeks which has seen him shut down a few private & public universities.

Mayorkun’s cover for ‘Tonight’ comes with a viral video filmed by DammyTwitch. Mayorkun flaunts his wordplay skill as usual, Its definitely something you ll put on replay.

Watch, Listen & Enjoy

YOUTUBE VIDEO – https://soundcloud.com/avantepr/mayorkun-tonight-nonso-amadi-cover

SOUNDCLOUD – https://soundcloud.com/avantepr/mayorkun-tonight-nonso-amadi-cover

MYNOTJUSTOK – https://my.notjustok.com/track/218173/mayorkun-tonight-nonso-amadi-cover

CONNECT WITH MAYORKUN

Twitter – https://twitter.com/IamMayorKun

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/iammayorkun/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/mayorkunofficial/