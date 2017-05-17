Akosombo residents give ECG a week ultimatum

Some residents of Akosombo in the Eastern region who hit the streets to demonstrate against the Volta River Authority (VRA) have agreed to give the authority a one-week ultimatum to address their grievances.

This follows a demonstration earlier this morning by the residents over what they described as killer electricity tariffs.

The demonstrators, blamed the high tariffs on an exercise undertaken by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to change their meters.

The situation, according to them, forced most residents to close down their businesses.

A resident, who was part of the demonstrators Kwabena Boateng told Citi Business News the VRA has promised to look into the situation and get back to them in a weeks’ time.

“So they addressed us and they pleaded with us that they were going to look into it because the whole thing is about the meters”, Mr. Boateng said.

He was of the view that the meters which were distributed to the residents are suspected to have been rejected by others from different parts of the country.

“This meter issue came out some time ago but it was something they wanted to send to some other location but they rejected it because it doesn’t give the correct reading. I mean somebody who was paying GHS100 now receives a bill of GHS1,500 and its going on. Now that everyone has been put on that meter all the residents are going through this that is why we demonstrated so that they have a second look at it,” he said.

Background

Scores of residents of Akosombo in the Eastern Region poured on to the street today May 16, 2017, demonstrating over what they describe as killer electricity tariffs.

The demonstrators, some of who joined from surrounding communities said, the problem of high tariffs started when the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) changed their meters.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana