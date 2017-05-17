Agona West Municipal Assembly endorses MCE

Agona Swedru, May 17, GNA – Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, a tutor at the Awutu Obrachire Senior High School has been confirmed as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Agona West Assembly.

She polled 41 out of the 44 votes cast by members of the Assembly at an emergency meeting held at Agona Swedru.

Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister who addressed the members after the election commended the Assembly members for the confirmation of the President’s nominee.

He urged members of the Assembly to bury their political differences and forge ahead for the development of the area.

The Regional Minister charged the newly sworn-in MCE to ensure value for money in awarding contracts for development projects.

He said the monitoring and evaluation team of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) would sanction any Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief executives that misconducted themselves in the performance of their duties.

He called on the MCE to respect and cooperate with traditional rulers, Assembly members and other opinion leaders in the Municipality to promote peace and stability.

Mr Kweku Ofori Asiamh, Minister of Transport, Mr Robert kutin, Central Regional Chairman of New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mr Thomas Agyei Baffoe, Deputy Central regional Minister attended the confirmation of the MCE.

Also present at the programme were; Okofo Katakyi Nyarkoh Eku, X, Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area and Swedruhene, ogidigram Kobina Aseidu Botwe II.

The MCE was sworn-in by Justice Peter Dei Ofei, Agona Swedru High Court Judge.

Mrs Assan thanked President Akufo-Addo for the confidence and trust reposed in her for appointing her for the position of MCE for Agona West.

She also praised the members of the Assembly for their overwhelming votes that confirmed her as MCE for the area and pledged to work hard to ensure value for money and open door administration.

She assured the chiefs, women groups, civil society organisations, party supporters and non-party members to cooperate and work as a team to enhance development of the Municipality.

