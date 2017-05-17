AG orders investigation into release of Delta Force suspects

The Attorney General says she did not order the discontinuation of the case involving members of the Delta Force who were standing trial for conspiracy to commit crime, assault on public officer among other charges.

Gloria Akuffo has consequently ordered investigations into the circumstances under which the Principal State Attorney in Kumasi entered a nolle prosequi and got eight of the suspects discharged for lack of evidence.

A statement released by the Information Minister said “preliminary investigations suggest that decision was taken without recourse even to the Director of Public Prosecution and may amount to breach of internal procedures.”

The statement comes in the face of blistering attacks from the minority condemning the decision by the court to free the suspects.

Abass Caesar, Ebenezer Opoku, Samuel Yeboah, Kofi Fosu, Christian Anokye, Kwame Frempong, Eric Kusi and Abdul Suleman Odudu were asked to go home today because the prosecution does not have evidence to prove its case of assault on a public officer and three other charges leveled against them.

They attacked the court, intimidated the judge and freed 13 suspects who were at the time standing trial for attacking the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator.

The 13 suspects were part of 20 others who budged into the offices of the Regional Coordinating Council and in a Rambo style drove the security coordinator out of his office.

They said Mr Agyei had nothing to do in that office if he played little or no role in getting the NPP into office.

Their action was condemned and they were arrested and arraigned before court.

However during hearing, tens of angry members of the Delta Force besieged the court, insulted the judge and freed the suspects.

Their action was captured on video which went viral on social media.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah