AG drops charges against 8 Delta Force court raiders

The Attorney General has dropped its case against eight members of pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Force, who allegedly stormed the Kumasi Circuit Court and freed some of their members who were standing trial.

According to the prosecution, ACP Okyere Darko, the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, had instructed the police to stop pursuing the matter because they had insufficient evidence against the accused persons.

The court, presided over by Her Honour, Patricia Amponsah, therefore discharged the accused and dismissed the case.

The 8 members of Delta Force were standing trial for allegedly storming the court premises earlier this year to free 13 of their members who were charged with conspiracy to assault for vandalized property at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and assaulting the Regional Security Coordinator because they were against his appointment.

More soon.

–

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana