Advans Ghana poised to offer flexible and financial security to clients

Hohoe, May 17, GNA – Mr Brieuc Cardon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Advans Ghana said on Tuesday that the entity is poised to offer flexible and financial security to its clientele mostly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

This, he hopes to achieve through its time tested professional staff, compelling products and knotted on technology.

Mr Cardon said this at the inauguration of the Hohoe branch office of Advans Ghana.

This brings the number of the loans and savings bank to two in the Volta Region, 17 in the country with expectation to shore up its infrastructural visibility to 21 by close of the year.

The Bank currently has a client base of 43,000 and employing 600 staff across the country.

Mr Cardon said the prospects for the banking industry was positive for the year as high inflationary and interest rates had begun to tumble and this phenomenon is business-friendly for Advans Ghana.

He said the Advans brand was making progress due to its solid networking with multinational financial institutions including International Finance Corporation (IFC) and a member of the World Bank, KFC, a German Development Bank, Societe Generale and Advans South Africa, which had given it more mileage ahead of others.

The CEO said experiences from its operations in other six African and three Asian countries, was interfaced on providing adaptable loans, deposits and financial services to micro and SMEs on a win-win situation.

Mrs Barbara Odei, Chief Operating Officer of the Bank said the “Growing Together” slogan of the Bank was central to its operations and urged micro as well as SMEs to identify themselves with the business entity to better their financial self- worth and standards of living.

She advised its clientele to be wary of over-indebtedness resulting from piling of loans as that had the tendency to collapse their businesses.

Mrs Odei said: “Too many loans is not good for the growth of business. Target loans for specific projects and repay loans with interests accruing from profits and never from the capital.”

She expressed the need for a strong international network and governance structures, which regulated its operations in addition to adherence to corporate values of transparency, professionalism and avowed customer services made the bank the preferred choice.

Togbega Gabusu VI, Paramount Chief of Gbi, pledged a good corporate working relationship with the Bank.

He requested that the indigenes of the traditional area be considered in subsequent job hiring considerations to cement the corporate bonding between the Bank and the people.

Mr Yemi Kojo Bello, Managing Director of Bello Ventures, a Kpando-based business entity that deals in building materials, in a testimony affirmed the unparalleled customer care services of the Bank as a motivation for continuously doing business with it.

GNA

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA