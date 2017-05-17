8 Delta Force members discharged for lack of evidence

Some eight members of the New Patriotic Party militia group, Delta Force, standing trial for assaulting a judge and disrupting court processes, have been discharged.

The Kumasi Circuit Court discharged the suspects, Wednesday, for lack of evidence.

Early last month, the eight in hollywood style, budged into the court , harrassed and rained insults on the judge and forcibly freed 13 other members of the Delta Force who were standing trial for assaulting the Ashanti Region Security Coordinator.

The 13 suspects did not understand why Mr George Agyei should be appointed as Security Coordinator when he played little or no role in the coming into power of the NPP.

Over 50 members of the Delta Force budged into the Regional Security Coordinator’s office, bundled Mr Agyei out of his office and threatened to lynch him. He was rescued by some police officers.

The video of the attack went viral , with many criticizing the new administration for presiding over lawlessness.

As a result of the criticism, the IGP and the Interior Minister both vowed to ensure that the suspects are dealt with under the law.

Subsequently, 20 of the Delta Force members were arrested and charged with unlawful entry and assault of a public officer.

On April 6, 2017, the suspects were arraigned before a Kumasi Circuit court presided over by Mary Sankyire.

Out of the 20 suspects, only 13 appeared, before the court but they were remanded to reappear on the 20th of the same month.

The 13 were Kwadwo Fosu, Awal Sadat, Abubakar siddique, Jamel Issah, Hamza Mohammed, Salou Issahak, Akwasi Wusu.

Others are Kwabena Wusu, Kofi Kyei, Agya Baodu, Yussif Salou, Yussif Salou, Kwaku Awutwi.

The judge issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the eight who failed to turn up in court.

Just when the judge was about to rise, over 50 other members of the Delta Force, in a record breaking height of impunity invaded the court rained insults on the judge and freed the suspects who were supposed to have been remanded.

A video of the court attack again went viral with many Ghanaians scandalised at the impunity exhibited by the forces affiliated to the NPP.

Subsequently, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo promised he would not preside over impunity and vowed that the suspects will be dealt with under the law.

Within days after the assurances, the suspects who escaped from the grips of the court voluntarily returned and the police managed to arrest eight members of the Delta Force who besieged the court.

The 13 who escaped were later fined, È»2,400.00, pending tria l.

When court sat today, the eight others who broke into the court were released because, according to the judge, there was lack of evidence to find them guilty of the crime.

The prosecution did not provide any palbable evidence to warrant a verdict in favour of the state.

Lawyer for the suspects in an interview with Luv FM’s Kwesi Debrah described the ruling as victory for the rule of law.

He was happy that his clients were not incarcerated for a crime they did not commit.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah