10- Year-Old Hip-Hop Artiste To Visit Ghana

US-based 10-year-old Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Daniel Yeboah, who is making a lot of impacts with his hit single titled ‘Know It’ is due in the country in July this year to promote his music.

Daniel Yeboah has been featured in a number of musical events in California, USA.

According to his father, Kwasi Yeboah, the hip-hop artiste has plans of doing collaboration with Okyeame Kwame, Sidney, Becca and other artistes during his visit to Ghana.

“What he’s doing is amazing. As far as we know, he’s the only kid in music to be out here independently doing serious hip-hop music. It makes me proud to be his father. I’m just glad to be a part of it,” he told BEATWAVES in a chat.

He added that the young artiste has four singles which will be officially released in Ghana and Nigeria during his visit.

By George Clifford Owusu