Zabrama Chief urges Zongo youth to be innovative

Accra, May 16, GNA – Chief Alhaji Umar Tanko, the President of the Ghana Zabrama Association, has advised the youth, especially those in the Muslim communities, to be innovative towards creating jobs, instead of becoming professional job hunters.

He said this would help solve the high unemployment rate as well foster the growth of the economy.

Chief Tanko, who is also the Greater Accra Zabrama Chief, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, in Accra.

He said the youth in the Muslim communities must engage themselves in viable business ventures and become entrepreneurs to make them financially successful.

They should, therefore, identify their unique skills and use them in realising their dreams.

He said with the current economic situation in Ghana, the Government alone could not create employment for all Ghanaians, hence the need for the youth to be innovatively productive.

The Zabrama President appealed to the Minister for Zongo and Inner City Development to initiate projects and small scale industries that would encourage Zongo youth to be entrepreneurial.

‘Many youths are roaming the streets unemployed, waiting for white collar jobs, but we must understand that everyone cannot be employed by the Government,’ he said.

‘Okada (Motor taxi business) is mostly run by the youths of the Zongo and inner cities, hence the need for the Ministry to turn it into a motorcycle institute where the youth can be trainned as professional dispatch riders for our security services.’

He also appealed to the Minister to give maximum attention to the training of the girl-child and put measures in place to bring an end to prostitution in the inner cities.

GNA

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA