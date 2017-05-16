Yes, I Haul Fuel – A Plus

A-Plus says he has only been granted licence by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) to haul fuel to designated areas thrice a week contrary to media reports of his monopoly on the business.

Reports were rife that A-plus, a sympathiser of the Akufo-Addo government, held a monopoly on the haulage of fuel and thereby has been issued licence by BOST for the distribution of refined petroleum products from its depots to certain parts of the country.

The Punch newspaper in its Monday, May 15, 2017 edition reported that “A-Plus now fuel haulage contractor…As BOST CEO elbows tanker drivers for friends.”

But A-Plus speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM said, “Those who are complaining are the ones who took over such business in the past administration and shared it among themselves. One person under the former NDC administration was transporting 40 times per day, I can tell you on authority. But there is equity in Akufo-Addo’s government such that they share all business equitably under this administration. I’m very close to Bawumia and the president, but I couldn’t have lobbied to be given the whole job because Nana Addo will not agree for such thing to go on in his government.”

He told the tanker owners who are up in arms fighting against his gains under this government to hush up, saying, “This is even small…BOST should have given me more in that regard.

A-Plus added, “Do you think if it were to be under the NDC government I will have the opportunity to be doing such business? No! So such people should understand and to be frank what I’m doing is even small compared to the volumes of fuel haulage contracted by one person under NDC.

“One company could haul about 50000 ltr trucks per day, in the previous government but now is open. Ordinary Ghanaians can go to BOST and lobby for such contracts and I think it makes sense that way.”

– Kasapafm