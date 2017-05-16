Worship Leader, Shade Kings Oyewusi Unveils New Single “Praise Medley”

International worship leader, singer and recording artist, Shade Kings Oyewusi finally unveils her eagerly anticipated single “Praise Medley” off her upcoming album slated for release later this year.

According to the artiste who is also an ordained Deaconess, “”Praise Medley” is a dynamic and uplifting piece to start your day with rejoicing. A combination of English and other languages, also, songs of joy, gratitude and praise all finding their root from the word of God.”

She continued, “The inspiration of these songs was given by the Holy Spirit during my personal quiet times and even while driving. I invite you to join me in Praising God who has done so many great things in our lives.”

“Praise Medley” was produced by Adewole Adesanya (Mr. Wols).

DOWNLOAD “PRAISE MEDLEY”

Download link: http://bit.ly/PraiseMedleyByShadeKingsOyewusi

LYRICS

PRAISE MEDLEY by SHADE KINGS OYEWUSI

Intro:

Are we ready to give the Lord some quality praise in this place ha!

Our God is good and is worthy to be praised

Say

It’s a new day

Its new dawn

I will rejoice and be glad in it

It’s a new day

Its new dawn

I will rejoice and celebrate my God

My Praise is ready say

My Praise is ready; My Praise is ready My Praise is ready oh oh oh

I will rise up and shine

I will rise up and shine

I will rise up and shine

for Jesus

I will dance, dance

He has done so much for me

I will dance, dance for Jesus

Shout for joy, sing oh oh oh

Oda na Jaiye egbo oro ti mo fe so (Listen to what I want tosay)

Ayo mi ma lo kun (My joy is full)

Baami lose be be (My father is doing wonders)

lo dami si doni o (He kept me till today)

O gbemi soke seri iberu o ma si (He lifted me, no more fears )

Mo komole yin Baba logo everybody say (I’ll prostrate and give God the dlory)

Everybody say

Shout for joy, sing oh oh oh

You are lifted high, high high high high

You are lifted high high high

My Jesus you are lifted high, high high high

You are lifted high , high high oh oh oh

Jehovah Shammah oh oh oh oh

You are lifted high

Jehovah Nissi rock of ages, Jehovah Shalom

You are lifted high

You are lifted high high high, high

You are lifted high high high

My Jesus you are lifted high, high high high

You are lifted high, high high oh oh oh

My great Redeemer oh oh oh

You are lifted High

Hey, My lover, great provider Jesus,

You are lifted high

Osemi lore o (He had done me well)

mo wadupe o (I’ve come to give thanks)

Jesu semi lore oooo (Jesus has done me well)

Mowa dupe o (I’ve come to give thanks)

He’s so good, He’s so good, He’s so good to me

My God is so good

He’s so good oh

My God is so good to me

Everybody lift Him higher

Higher, higher,

Higher, higher

Higher, higher, higher eh

Yabo ga Yesu oh oh

yabo ne

Yabo ga Ubangiji Yesu –Yabo ne

Yabo ga Yesu –Yabo ne (Praise To Jesus)

Mai girma ne (The greatest one)

Mia ceto ne (The savior)

Masoyi na ne (My lover)

Mai gafara ne (The one that forgives)

Yabo ga Yesu/2x (Praise be to Jesus)

Otitito dirgi eh /4x

Jesus Jesus,

Otito dirigi, eh ( praise to you)

Nma nma dirigi eh (goodness to you)

Eh Yaweh Dirigi (Prase to Yaweh)

Jesus, eh

Jesus, eh

Jesus eh

Jesus eh

Nma Nma , Nmama Chineke

Nma nma Nma nma Nama Nam Chineke/4x (God is good)

Keleya, keleya, keleya, – Keleya Chineke /4x (praise Him, Praise God)

Ogozi ri ma gozi , O tin yere jara (in blessings He has blessed me, and added more blessings to me).

ABOUT SHADE KINGS OYEWUSI

Shade Kings Oyewusi is a Canadian-Nigerian worship leader, singer, songwriter, and recording artist. She is set to bless the world with her music ministry. She is also an Educator and lover of little children. She has been singing since she was 8 years old. Shade Kings was a leader of NIFES Choir back in the university days in Sokoto. She also started the choir in RCCG Kuwait and RCCG Lighthouse Canada. She has graced the stage with Daddy GO during Canada Saskatoon Rally, also with Ron Kenoly of the United States. Shade Kings is happily married to Minister Niyi Oyewusi and currently resides in Canada with her family. Above all, the name of Jesus alone is to be glorified through worship and praise.

CONNECT WITH SHADE KINGS OYEWUSI ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter: @SadeKingsOye

Facebook: Dcns Shade Esther Oyewusi

Instagram: @ShadeKingsOye