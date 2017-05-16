We’ve Hope In President Akufo-Addo – Togbe Afede

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment to the development agenda of the country was giving hope to the citizenry.

“Your commitment to stop galamsey, One District, One Factory policy, tour of the sub-region, planting for food and jobs and free Senior High education are exciting.

We are happy these things are happening so early, giving us hope for the future. We have hope in you for the coming years,” he stated.

Togbe Afede made the statement when he hosted President Akufo-Addo in his house in Ho during the President’s visit to the Region.

He urged the President to maintain the momentum and not to relent in the fight against galamsey because those involved were in the minority.

Togbe Afede commended the President for working towards the 24-hour opening of the Lome-Aflao border, saying, it would enhance economic activities between the Ghana and Togo and especially the Volta Region.

He said the Volta Region was ready to take advantage of government’s One District, One Factory policy and stated the readiness of traditional rulers in the Region to support the initiative.

Togbe Afede reminded the President of government’s promise to upgrade the Volta Regional Hospital into a teaching hospital, work on the Eastern Corridor road and a stadium for Ho.

President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to Togbe Afede for his interest in the development agenda of the country and the preparedness to support government initiatives.

He said government remained committed to developing all parts of the country and assured that all promises would be fulfilled.

President Akufo-Addo said the fight against galamsey was a fight for the future and that the 24-hour opening of the Lome-Aflao border was not “a promise in the sky, it will be a reality soon.”

-GNA