Use Technology To Enhance Learning–Students Urged

Nsuta (C/R), April 16, GNA – Professor Martha Sedega, Lecturer, Mainland Medical University, USA, has urged students to take advantage of the revolution of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to bridge the information gap in academia.

She said the cyber space had become a virtual library where students could access learning materials to improve on their performance in schools and institutions of higher learning.

Prof Sedega gave the advice when she donated computers, accessories and other teaching materials worth more than GH¢20,000 to selected schools in the Assin South district.

She said ‘students must use the cyber space to seek for contents that will build their initiative abilities and desist from information that will be detrimental to their academic progression.’

Prof Sedega, a philanthropist, urged government to intensify efforts to ensure that every citizen had access to internet to increase business efficiency, quality education and improve accountability in governance.

She said the youth especially must have command over ICT to enable them to develop their talent with passion in order to make a difference in their generation.

Mrs Nally Sally Coleman, Nsuta District Director of Education, expressed gratitude to Prof Sedega for supporting schools in the area and promised to ensure that the items were put to good use.

She advised parents to take keen interest in the education of their children and also monitor their online activities to protect them against the risk of cybercrimes.

She noted that some information on social media was fast destroying the character and reputation of people and countries.

GNA

By Arkoh Isaac, GNA