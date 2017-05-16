Two more district Assemblies confirmed DCEs in UWR

Jirapa, May 15, GNA- The myth surrounding the 100 percent success story of confirmation of District Chief Executives in the Upper West Region has been shuttered by the Jirapa District Assembly.

Madam Christine-Bonbanye Amadu, the newly confirmed District Chief Executive of Jirapa garnered 47 votes of the 48 members present who cast their votes representing 98 per cent.

Madam Amadu who is one of the two women nominees in the region was however confirmed in a land slide victory even though the expected 100 per cent record was broken this time round.

In her acceptance speech, Madam Amadu, commended the Assembly Members for the confidence they reposed in her as the representative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo in the district, saying the victory was a sign of patriotism.

‘You have demonstrated an act of selflessness, patriotism and abiding commitment to nation building and above all, love for the Jirapa District’, she said.

Madam Amadu said she would effectively coordinate the efforts of the Assembly for the rapid development of the district through the implementation of a District Strategic Development Plan.

She assured the people that she would maximise the efforts of traditional leaders, opinion leaders, civil society organisations, women groups and the youth as well as other vulnerable groups among others in her quest to scale up the development of the district.

Madam Amadu appealed to the people including the Members of the Assembly to take advantage of the government’s policies such as ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’, ‘One-District-One-Factory’, and ‘One-Village-One-Dam’ among others for their personal development and the development of the district as a whole.

Dr Francis Bawaana, Member of Parliament for Jirapa urged the Member of the Assembly and the general public to eschew political differences and to cooperate with the District Chief Executive in her line of duty for the swift and smooth development of the district.

In a related development, Wechiau District Assembly has endorsed MrEdward Laabiir Sabo, a 38-year-old Teacher at the Daffiama Senior High School as its District Chief Executive.

All the 40 members present out of the 42-member house of the Wa West District Assembly voted unanimously to approve Mr Sabo by 100 percent.

He promised to run an open administration and appealed to people in the area to make their expertise avail for rapid development of the district.

GNA

By Bajin D. Pobia/Philip Tengzu, GNA