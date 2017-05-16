Torturer Thomas Abbey Sinks Liberty Professionals

A brace from Hearts of Oak midfield torturer – Thomas Abbey and a header from Cosmos Dauda was all but enough for the Phobians [Hearts] to inflict excruciating pain on Liberty Professionals Football Club at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman [Accra] on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Though Liberty Professionals were playing at home, but the wall of noise surrounding the park favoured Hearts of Oak as their supporters thronged Dansoman like bees to watch their darling club wash the scientific soccer lads [Liberty Professionals] aside by 3-0 to culminate the first round of the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League [GPL] on a higher note.

With Thomas Abbey, Winful Cobbinah, Leonard Tawiah, and Patrick Razak on full gear [top form], the supporters never felt the exceedingly heat that covered the Carl Reindorf as they sang and dance to the skills from the laces of these local super stars.

As the first half looked like ending in a stalemate, Thomas Abbey broke the deadlock in the 41st minute with a brilliant outside the boot chip as he beat his marker to meet a running pass from the quite unassuming Leonard Tawiah.

Substitute, Cosmos Dauda increased the tally for Hearts of Oak in the 82nd minute with a close range header, which happens to be his first touch of the game.

The alpha and the omega – Thomas Abbey however completed the business for Hearts of Oak in time added on as he followed up on Leonard Tawiah’s long range shot to hit the ball behind goalkeeper Fatao Dida Alhassan who parried Leonard’s shot from 25 yards straight to the path of the visionary Abbey.

The result leaves Liberty Professionals in the 13th position on the league log with 17 points whilst Hearts of Oak maintained their 3rd spot with 26 points.

Starting line-ups

Liberty Professionals: Fatao Dida Alhassan, Prosper Avor, William Dankyi, Mubarik Yussif, Samuel Sarfo [Captain], Gerard Arkson, Emmanuel Sarpong, Frederick Ansah, Baba Zakari, Papa Arko, Samuel Annan.

Hearts of Oak: Samuel Akurugu, Fataw Mohammed, Kassenu Ghandy, Vincent Atinga, Richard Akrofi, Leonard Tawiah, Patrick Razak, Winful Cobbinah, Kwame Kizito, Samuel Yeboah, Thomas Abbey [Captain].

