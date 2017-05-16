The Western Region Assemblies confirm President’s Nominees

Bogoso (W/R), May 13, GNA – Three Assemblies in the Western region have voted to confirm the Presidents nominees.

The elections which were supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission were held in a peaceful atmosphere at the respective constituencies.

At the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipality, Mr Gilbert Kennedy Asamah, a cocoa purchasing clerk was endorsed as the Municipal Chief Executive.

Out of a total of 40 vote cast, Mr Asamah polled 35 votes representing 87.7 per cent.

The Prestea Huni/Valley district also approved Mr Mozart Owuh as the District Chief Executive.

Mr. Owuh, until his appointment was the Head of Monitoring, compliance and risk department at Faiseman Rural bank in Bogoso.

He obtained 37 votes representing 88.1 per cent of the 42 total valid vote cast.

Mr Samuel Adu Gyamfi, a tutor at Enchi Training College was endorsed as Aowin District Chief Executive.

Twenty-eight Assembly members voted yes represented 77.7 per cent as against eight.

Swearing in the newly endorsed Municipal and District Chief Executives, the Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwahu Afriyie encouraged them to let transparency and accountability prevail as they begin their term of office.

GNA

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA