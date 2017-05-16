Tepa Nursing/Midwifery Training College awards students and staff

Tepa (Ash), May 16, GNA – The Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Ashanti region has awarded some students, teaching and non-teaching staff for their hard work towards the development of the school.

According to the educational authorities, the immense contributions of the awardees had helped improve on academic performances and discipline of students.

In all eight students, two teaching staff and three non-teaching staff were given prizes ranging from certificates, undisclosed sums of money and some teaching and learning materials.

The award ceremony coincided with the fourth matriculation ceremony of the school at Tepa, which saw the official admission of 882 students who gained admission in the 2013/2014, 2014/2015 and 2015/2016.

They are pursuing training in a two-year Nurse Assistant Clinical and a three-year diploma in Registered General Nursing and Midwifery professions.

Dr Victoria Amoah, the Principal of the College expressed happiness about the level of discipline exhibited by the students who were awarded and urged the others to emulate their character.

She said the school had improved on its infrastructural development in the past years and could boost of modern information and communication technology centre and a laboratory among others.

She said notwithstanding though, the school needed to expand its kitchen, and appealed to the government to come to their aid.

Nana Baffour Appiah I, the Twafohene of Tepa Traditional Council, urged the college to give priority to the natives of the town during admissions.

He assured of the council’s readiness to support any development project in the school and asked management not to hesitate to contact the council.

GNA

By Daniel A Ashietey, GNA