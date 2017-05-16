Targets set for Kwesi Appiah are realistic

Accra, May 16, GNA – Mr Ernest Thompson, member of the management team of the Black Stars has said that the targets set for Head Coach of the team are realistic, feasible and achievable.

Appiah has been charged to qualify and win AFCON 2019, employ possible best measures to qualify the team to the World Cup and to build a strong national team A and B.

Speaking to the media at the unveiling of the Head coach at the Ghana Football Association conference room on Tuesday, Mr Thompson said, ‘there is no way we would appoint a coach without making qualification and winning Afcon a target and it is possible for him to realize this goals for us’.

‘It would be too much to ask Appiah to qualify for the World Cup but football is football and anything can happen’. It was fair that we make it a reasonable expectation but it was not a reason for termination of contract if he doesn’t achieve that one’, he added.

Mr Thomson urged Ghanaians to support the coach to be able to achieve victory for the country saying, ‘Ghanaians should support Kwesi Appiah because I believe it’s all he needs now. He’s been in this position before and it’s nothing new. He’s admitted that he had made a lot of mistakes in the past and is ready to correct them so let’s support him to make this second coming a success’.

He said he was happy about Stephen Appiah’s appointment as the team coordinator because it’s the right time for him to join the technical team of the black stars.

‘The head coach has been out of the country for over two years now and Appiah has been close to the players and we have had problems in terms of management of the players so we need somebody of that caliber and nature, who will bring in something more to coordinate players and the technical team’, he said.

GNA

By Angela Ayimbire, GNA