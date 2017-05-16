Subin MP Tackles Poverty

Eugene Boakye Antwi in a photograph with some NPP constituency chairmen in Kumasi after the church service

THE DEPUTY Minister of Works and Housing, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has expressed gross concern about the high level of poverty in the country.

According to him, a sizeable number of the populace is way below the poverty line, indicating that the situation is nothing good to write about.

He said parents and guardians struggle to pay the school fees of their wards and unemployment is very high, especially among the energetic youth.

The deputy minister also observed that most of the people even don’t have decent homes to sleep in at night; apart from other pressing challenges.

Hope

Mr Boakye Antwi, who is also the MP for Subin in Kumasi, urged Ghanaians not to throw their hands in despair, since there is hope for the country.

He stated that implementing policies to reduce poverty would be one of the major policies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and he has therefore urged the citizenry to offer their unflinching support to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.

According to him, the NPP administration would soon implement series of programmes and policies that would help deal with the poverty menace citing the government’s one million US Dollars to each constituency as an initiative to help uproot poverty from the various corners of the country.

The Deputy Minister was speaking to newsmen in Kumasi when he attended a thanksgiving service at the St. Peter’s Cathedral on Sunday.

He was at the church to thank God for adding another year to his years on earth and his appointment as deputy minister in President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Mr Boakye intimated that he, in the company of his boss, would be visiting all the sea defense wall areas in the country, starting next week.

He posited that his ministry is determined to make a positive mark especially, in solving the accommodation quandary of the people.

The Subin MP was accompanied to the church service by some NPP constituency chairmen in Kumasi, NPP members at Subin, his family members and friends.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi