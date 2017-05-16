Students Of Klikor Senior High School Cry For Help

Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Students of Klikor Senior High Technical School located in the Ketu South municipality are appealing to stakeholders, NGOs and philanthropists to help them with academic necessities which will enhance teaching and learning activities in the school.

In an exclusive interview with the students, they said they are lacking so many things in the school which include classrooms, workshops, dinning hall and administration block, as well as dormitories which will help and improve their academic performances. They did indicate that, though the administration is doing their best, it is not enough since one hand cannot clap.

Confirming the story to this reporter, one leader of the group said “it is true that some of our classrooms are old and there are cracks and leakages on some of the old classrooms and if it rains or the sun shines, we don’t find peace in the classrooms especially when we are having our lessons. This problem was happening before I got admitted in 2015. We made so many complaints to the administration but all prove fruitless. The problems keep moving from bad to worse”

Furthermore, another student revealed “our school is a technical school but the school does not have a workshop and equipment that can be use practically. At times, we the students learn on our own. It’s only few times that the teachers do some practical teachings but for that one too, it’s once a while so it’s affecting us academically. Our classrooms and dormitories are always hot when the sun is shining. We are appealing to stakeholders and the public to come and help us because we are the future leaders” she stated….

The headmaster Mr. Joshua Yaovi Vidzro declined to speak but information’s gathered during conversations with the headmaster indicates the administration is however aware of such challenges and they are putting measures in place to solved the problem.

He said “I heard about the issues and I have asked some carpenters to see me quickly for the solutions. The school lacks a lot but we are trying our best in the smallest way but I will soon meet with the chiefs and stakeholders to bring a lasting solutions to the problems.

The school cannot boast of a workshop though it is the only Senior High technical school in the whole Ketu South municipality. We must have a place that the students can have a skill development, handle and do things practically but we don’t have it. The old students too are not helping us so they must be up and doing to help develop the school ” he explained……

The students finally lamented on how their future would be in doomed if possible measures are not taken soon and appealed to stakeholders and N.G.Os to come to their aid and help them, saying they are the future leaders of the land who will take the mantle if their time comes so they suppose to have a better education that will help them to be good leaders.

There are some allegations from the headmaster that the assembly member of the area Hon. Saviour Abotsi is not helping them and he don’t come to the school as expected but only when he needs some money or help from the school. The school which was founded by a joint consultative committee of Klikor Citizens Union of Accra/Tema in 1992 as a private school and was later absorbed into the public system in October 1997 and to date is a Government assisted Senior High Technical School.