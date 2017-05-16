Stop Working Against President’s MMDCE Nominees—Lands Minister Pleads

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has admonished members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have chosen to oppose the President’s Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCE) nominees to desist from such acts.

John Peter Amewu says the development where some party faithful influence assembly members with money to vote against and reject a nominee is an attempt to derail efforts of the Akufo-Addo-led government in delivering on its development agenda.

He made this known at Kete Krachi during the confirmation ceremony for the District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for Krachi West, Douglas Osei-Nti.

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Krachi West, Douglas Osei- Nti

Out of the 25 MMDCEs nominated by President Akufo-Addo, 11 have been approved while seven have been rejected.

“Our own people who are going around the region following people and giving out monies so that people [nominees] would be rejected, are doing that to derail the efforts of the President.

“If you are a member of this party and the President has given a directive, we must all follow that directive”, he advised.

Speaking to Joy News, Mr Osei-Nti hinted that he aims to develop the district to earn a spot among the first 10 on the District League Table.

This he said he would achieve by working to improve sanitation, construct roads, extend potable water and electricity to deprived communities and providing educational infrastructure among others.

Mr Osei-Nti who lamented the slow inflow of Internal Generated Fund (IGF) said he would introduce innovative ways to increase IGF to cushion the assembly finance major development projects he has earmarked for the district.

Krachi Nchumuru DCE nominee, Augustine Appiah

In the Krachi Nchumuru district, the DCE nominee, Augustine Appiah, also sailed through as 22 out of 24 assembly members voted ‘Yes’ to his appointment as DCE.

Mr Appiah who served as a customs officer for over 30 years pledged to leave a legacy by the end of his first term in office by undertaking major development projects in the district in consultation with stakeholders.

He hinted that the district would invest heavily in ginger production for exports to improve the livelihood of residents and emphasized that he would be a “district chief servant” to the district and not a DCE.

Members of Parliament for both Krachi West and Krachi Nchumuru, Helen Adjoa Ntoso and John Majisi, promised to work with the new DCEs to ensure their respective districts witness massive development.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Fred Quame Asare | Joy News