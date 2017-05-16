Stop Job Hunting—Zabarama Chief Urges Youth

A successful entrepreneur, philanthropist double as the President of Ghana Zabrama Association and the Greater Accra zabarma Chief, Alhaji PRO-Umar Tanko has advised youth especially in the Muslim communities to don the robe of employment give instead of becoming a job hunter.

This he said would help end high unemployment rate in the country as well as help the growth of the economy.

The successful entrepreneur gave the advise in an interview in Accra stated that if they the youth in the Muslim communities engage themselves into viable business ventures the current level of economic hardship will be a thing of the past.

He urged the youth to say no to safe career options, rather follow their dreams and contribute to the wave of entrepreneurship sweeping through the country.

He called on the youth to identify their unique skill, nurture it and indulge in innovative work adding that Well-planned, carefully implemented and controlled processes will give them the needed results.

According to him, with Persistent efforts, strong determination and will power will definitely help one achieve the goal in entrepreneurship.

He revealed that with the current economic situation in Ghana, government alone may not create employment for every Ghanaian hence the need for the youth to find something productive to earn a living.

He further appealed to the Minister of Zongo and Inner City Development to bring out initiatives that may encouraged Zongo youth to be entrepreneurs.

The President charged Zongo youths to live above the present level of the economic situation in the country by exploring positive ways to earn a living and shun violence behaviours.

“many youths are roaming the streets unemployed waiting for a white color job but we must understand that everyone cannot be employed by government” he noted.

This he called the need for the inner city and Zongo Ministry to create small scale industries amongst the Zongo youths with great ideas that can be supported by government and corporate bodies.

The President cum chief revealed that okada business is mostly engaged by the youths of Zongo and inner city communities hence the need for the Zongo Minister to turned it into a motorcycle institute where the youth can be trained to ride professionally.

Such youths according to him can be employed into Military, police and among other security agencies as motorcycle dispatch riders adding that they can represent Ghana in motorcycling race going on around the would.

He appealed to the Minister to give maximum attention to girl child training and put measures in place to bring an end to prostitution in the Inner cities and Zongos.

He added that provision of basic education to first step in empowerment by the Ministry would helps influence value in the community with the knowledge acquired assist to develop values and morals towards building a better Inner cities and Zongo Development.