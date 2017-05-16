Steve Pollack to focus on reviving ‘sinking’ Kotoko than winning the league

New Asante Kotoko manager Steve Pollack will be confronted with the herculean task of reviving the sinking state of the club instead of focusing on winning the league according to Head of Communications Obed Acheampong.

The immediate-past Berekum Chelsea coach was poached by the Porcupine Warriors following a dramatic sacking of coaches since the beginning of the season.

Following their poor run in the first round of the league which has seen them 7th on the table, The Reds opted for the former King Faisal trainer to commence their revival.

And the Obed Acheampong believes the new man will have to concentrate on restoring the glory days of the former champions.

‘We all know the current state of the club. We have good materials but we are confronted with a difficult of putting the players back on winning ways.

‘I think Pollack will have to first work on the winning mentality of the playing body before we think of any other thing. For winning the league, that will be after he’s shaped the side,’ Obed told GHANAsoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko parted ways with Michael Osei at the beginning of the season following his demotion to the junior side, a decision that was not welcomed by Michael Osei, leading to his departure.

Croat Zdravko Lugarusic was appointed at the beginning of the season but was controversially chased out of the club’s training grounds by supporters with claims that the club is not playing sumptuous football despite placing 2nd after 9 matches.

Kotoko have, since the departure of Lugarusic, failed to win a game in their last six games.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com