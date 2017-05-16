‘Second Parliament’ resurfaces in Sekyere Central district

The hall was almost full as anxious representatives of the people at the local level calmly took their seats waiting for officials to arrive for proceedings to begin.

There was dead silence in a cosy environment. Entered a procession led by a gowned mace bearer. For a moment it evoked memories of Parliament when the Speaker is ushered into the house for the day’s business.

This time round, it was not the Right Honourable Prof. Mike Ocquaye. Rather, walking majestically into the conference hall of Sekyere Central District Assembly was ‘Right Honourable’ Afoakwa Sekyere, who is the Presiding Member.

Such was the unique atmosphere at the confirmation of Kwadwo Banahene Bediako, President Akufo Addo’s nominee for District Chief Executive, at Nsuta. Guests who witnessed this spectacle for the first time learnt later it is a tradition of the assembly. It happens nowhere else, apart from the national legislature.

In the end, all 38 members gave Mr. Banahene Bediako, an Assistant Registrar at Christian Service University in Kumasi, unanimous approval.

Elsewhere, all 46 members present at Mampong Assembly voted overwhelmingly to confirm Thomas Appiah Kubi as Municipal Chief Executive

The 46-year-old Accounting tutor at St. Monica’s Senior High School at Asante Mampong thus sailed through smoothly just as his colleague in Sekyere Central.

Both confirmed appointees identified unity, tourism development, completion of all on-going projects, implementation of the President’s Planting For Food and Jobs as well as One District, One Factory initiatives. Areas of focus are maize production for which the Mampong Municipality and two Sekyere Central District are noted for, and potential poultry farming.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, was among dignitaries who graced both ceremonies.