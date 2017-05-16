School Feeding Caterers Deserve Better—Hon. Eric Opoku

The Member of Parliament for Asunafo South and the former Regional minister for Brong Ahafo, Hon. Eric Opoku has charged the government to settle the arrears owed to the school feeding caterers.

He believes there should be enough attention given to the caterers who offer this noble service to the Ghana education service and the country as a whole .

Hon. Opoku revealed that through the NDC government’s priority to make basic school attractive and accessible to young ones the number of schools that were benefiting from this project in the Brong Ahafo Region were 88 basic schools when he took charge as the minister and during his handing over it had increased to about 530.

He stated that the governments priority should be set right, and should pay attention to the basic schools in other to solidify it before paying attention to the secondary schools.

He further stated that each government has an opportunity to fulfill pledges made to it’s people. And believes that measures should be put in place to benefit the citizenry.

He therefore expects the NPP government to pay attention to the caterers by settling their debt.

He was speaking in an interview on Ahotor FM’s morning show on Monday, 15th May, 2017 with Emmanuel Quarshie (Hit man)

It is recalled that the caterers employed under the national School feeding program picketed at the ministry of Gender, children and social protection on Monday 15th May,2017 over government’s failure to pay monies owed them since July 2016.

The public relation officer of the caterers Maame Yaa Duodua, in a radio interview on Ahotor FM, stated that the old administration owed them 75 cooking days while the NPP administration owed them from January to May.

According to Madam Duodua although the government claimed to have released GHC 1 million to offset the debt the money had not reached them.

She further stated that the government said it had released GHS 1 million to clear some of the arrears before school reopened but they still haven’t received any money.