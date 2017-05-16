Relevance of education forum held at Prampram

Tema, May 15, GNA – The SOS Children’s Villages Ghana has held its Family Strengthening Programme at Mataheko in the Ningo/Prampram District to raise awareness on the importance of education.

The programme, attended by the youth, was also to help them know their rights and expected roles in the society.

Mr Dziedzom Owusu-Agbe, the Project Officer of the Family Strengthening Programme, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said it is relevant for children to understand why they are in school and the role they must play as agents of change in their communities.

He said knowledge is power and advised school children to take their lessons seriously and be punctual at school.

Mr Frank Yirenkyi, a resource person of the SOS Children’s Villages, said every child has his hobbies and preferences and there is the need to help them to nurture their potentials.

He said: ‘If you are a child and want to become somebody in future then you have to take your education serious and become an asset for the nation.’

Mr Charles Dakpoe, a resource person and a facilitator of the programme, said children should understand that they have the right to ensure that good morals are practiced in their communities and the environment was well protected.

