Red Cross Society rehabilitates water facility at Akooko

Akooko (E/R), May 15, GNA – The Ghana Red-Cross Society, with funding from Nestle, has rehabilitated water facility for Akooko, a community in the East-Akyem District, at a cost of 90,000 cedis.

The intervention followed the break-down of the water facility provided under the Community Water and Sanitation (CWSA) small towns water project in 2014, leaving the over 2,000 inhabitants in the community with no access to potable water.

The rehabilitation included installation of a new water pump, a chronolization unit, an overhead tank, standpipes, water station and training of the community water management team to ensure good accounting, maintenance and repairs of the facility.

The rehabilitation of the water facility is part of NestlÃ©’s efforts to give support to cocoa farmers in cocoa growing communities under the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project being implemented in 50 communities in the Eastern and Ashanti regions.

Under the Wash project, Nestle, in collaboration with the Red-Cross, is drilling 31 boreholes in 18 communities; 26 boreholes in various schools; 81 schools boreholes in the Eastern Region are to be rehabilitated; and washing facilities would be provided for 79 schools in both Eastern and the Ashanti regions.

The Regional Director of the CWSA, Mr Gilbert Ayamgha, said the community failed to take good care of the facility provided in 2007 hence the breakdown and the resultant effect on the community over the past three years.

He urged the community leaders and the district assembly to pay attention to the arrangement and conditions laid down to ensure that the facility served its stated purpose.

GNA

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA