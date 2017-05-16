Provide in-house toilets for tenants, landlords urged

Boaso-Agya (B/A), May 16, GNA – Mr John Asamani, the Techiman North District Environmental Health Officer, has called on landlords to construct in-house toilets for tenants to curb open defecations.

He said open defecation has been identified as a major factor in the outbreak and spread of communicable diseases.

Mr Asamani said this during a sensitization workshop on environmental health and sanitation issues for the chiefs and people of Boaso-Agya and Chemera communities in the Techiman North District of Brong-Ahafo Region.

The two-day workshop, which was organised by the Environmental and Sanitation Unit of the district assembly, was aimed at helping the communities identify and address the sanitation problems in the two areas.

Mr Asamani said with the provision of house-holds latrines, tenants would not have any justification to defecate openly in the communities.

He said it is part of tenancy agreement for tenants to easily access toilets, adding that landlords who fail to provide the facility in their houses breached the law.

Mr Asamani called on traditional rulers to support the unit in helping to promote environmental cleanliness in local communities. GNA

By Solomon Naambir, GNA