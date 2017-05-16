Prophet Proposes Day Of Prayer

Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi aka ‘The Eagle Prophet’

A KUMASI-BASED man of God, who prophesied correctly about the Kintampo Waterfalls disaster, which recently claimed lives of about 20 students on excursion, has proposed a special national day of prayers for the country.

According to Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, the General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel at Daaban in Kumasi, the national day of prayers would help prevent the frequent bloodshed that had been witnessed in the country, so far.

The man of God disclosed that some demonic spirits, especially from the West African sub-region, have ganged up and decided to spill innocent blood in the country through mind-blowing accidents, just to tarnish Ghana’s positive image.

Prophet Gyebi, nicknamed the ‘Eagle Prophet’, said it is only through fervent prayers by the entire citizenry of the land on one special chosen day that the fiendish plans of the devil against Ghana could be destroyed once-and-for all.

Nana Addo’s Role

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is the father of the country, should declare one day of prayers for the country. And as a father, he should lead all of us to pray for the country on that special day to destroy the work of the devil.

“Nobody should be left out on this special day, whether you are a Christian or a Muslim or any other faith, we all need to go down on our knees, led by the president, and pray to God to save our country from experiencing calamities”.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, he stated that “If Ghana can organize big musical concerts and other programmes to mark Ghana’s 60th birthday, then we also need to set a day aside and pray to save our dear country”.

The Eagle Prophet stated that he doesn’t take delight in giving scary prophecies but noted that in the spiritual realm things looked gloomy for the country now “so we all need to pray and rescue the country from the hands of the devil”.

Charge Pastors

Prophet Gyebi charged all men of God in the country to unite and intercede for the country, stressing that the country is at warpath in the spiritual realm.

He warned that his prophecy should not be taken lightly, indicating that spirits that live on human blood from West Africa are bent on causing alarming calamities in the country “and it is only through prayers that we can stop them”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi