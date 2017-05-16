President’s Nominee for Zebilla DCE gets nod

By Eric K. Amoh/Jerry Azanduna

Zebilla (U/E), May 15, GNA – Madam Victoria Ayamba, the President’s nominee for the Bawku West District was on Saturday confirmed as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for that district.

Madam Ayamba’s nomination earlier was met with grievances from the Youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who vandalised the Party’s office and some decentralised offices of the Assembly in that constituency.

During voting to confirm her, Madam Ayamba got 35 votes out of the 49 members present representing 75 per cent.

Her confirmation comes contrary to earlier speculations from some critics that the DCE would encounter challenges and may fail to pass the test.

The Assembly went ahead with the DCE’s confirmation and selected a member to preside on the day’s business when it failed twice to elect a substantive Presiding Member (PM).

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, who swore-in the DCE called on her to be focused on the assignment given her by the President of the Republic and bring the best in terms of development, unity, accountability, and transparency to bare to move the district forward.

He reiterated his call for the Assembly Members to work assiduously to attract attention of the powers that be and take advantage of the government’s initiated programmes and policies to advance the district.

For her part, the DCE- elect gave the assurance to work hard to bring the development people in the area had been yearning for.

She called on the Assembly Members to support her to successfully implement government plans and policies, considering the numerous programmes initiated by the government for implementation in the areas of agriculture, health, education, private sector participation and social services.

GNA