President Akufo-Addo visits Senegal, Guinea and Cape Verde

Accra, May 15, GNA- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday left Ghana to begin the second phase of his official working visits to the countries of the ECOWAS region.

The President has already toured the three countries bordering Ghana; Togo, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire- in a wider move to introduce himself to and deepen relations with countries in the ECOWAS region.

The tour would further the President’s quest to strengthen bilateral ties and to restate Ghana’s commitment to the ECOWAS project. He would in the month of May, pay official working visits to Nigeria, Benin, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

President Akufo-Addo during the first-leg of his ECOWAS tour, rallied his counterparts to strengthen the regional bloc and give true meaning to the ECOWAS Protocols on Free Movement of Goods and Persons by promoting open borders in the Community.

He explained that such a move would promote regional cohesion and economic development and would boost trade and tourism, and, thus ensure that the peoples of the ECOWAS reaped the economic benefits thereof.

‘The opening of our borders will give true meaning to the ECOWAS Protocols on Free Movement of Goods and Persons, and will spur on progress and prosperity for our peoples,’ he stated.

The President also pledged to strengthen the ties of cooporation between Ghana and countries in the region.

President Akufo-Addo would be in Senegal from May 15 to May 17, 2017, visit Guinea from May 17 through May 19, 2017 and enplane to Cape Verde from May 19 to May 21, 2017.

He will return to Ghana on Sunday, May 21, 2017.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and officials of the Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

GNA

By Ken Sackey, GNA