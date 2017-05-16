One District-One Factory Will Not Provide Employment—Hon. Eric Opoku

The former Brong Ahafo Regional minister and the member of parliament of Asunafo South, Hon. Eric Opoku has stated that the NPP’s policy of one district-one factory which is one of the party’s flagship program will not provide employment to the teaming youth that are unemployment.

In his statement, Hon. Opoku made it known that the intention of creating any factory in the world is to produce finished products from raw products sometimes within the nearest location of the factory for profit. He made it known that employment can be generated from the profits made.

He continued by saying that the ability of a factory to create jobs depends on the profit it makes and the market available for the produce from the factory.

“If any one tells you that he is creating factories to create employment that individual is a failure, there is no factory in the world that is created as a means of creating jobs but for profit” ,Hon. Opoku stated.

He believes that the countless unemployed youth cannot be employed through this initiative but believes that it’s only through pragmatic measures of sales of raw products from these proposed factories that can employ as many youth as possible.

He was speaking with Ahotor FM ‘s morning Show host Emmanuel Quarshie (Hit man) on Monday, 15th May, 2017.

He sees it as a political campaign promise by the NPP and will be surprise if this initiative can help in reducing the unfortunate unemployment situation within the country.

Hon. Opoku, further stated that the NDC party in power laid down alternative initiatives that can help in reducing the unemployment situation which included the national Youth employment program and the harnessing of the country’s economic potentials.

He also stated that the increase access to social services and the elimination of poverty in the country were some of the measures put in place to reduce unemployment.

He believes that the past NDC government made a lot in reducing unemployment by making maximum and judicious use of economic resources in the country to create jobs, construct more educational facilities at all levels.