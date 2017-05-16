‘NPP Man Drags GCB Bank To Court Over Breach Of Contract’

Mr Zakariah Yakubu has advised the general public to disregard some lies and false stories published about him in the media and some web portals aimed at tarnishing his hard earned reputation.

In a statement , Mr Zakariah Yakubu called on the general public to disregard the lies going round the media circles about me it’s a fabricated lies designed to destroy me. I have no any idea regarding the publication and wish to clearly state that I am not associated with the article. it was designed to tarnish my hard won reputation by some people working to destroy my image.

On May 15, 2017, Myjoyonline.com and Ghanaweb.com reported that Mr Yakubu had dragged GCB Bank to court over alleged breach of contract but Mr Zakariah says nothing of a sort has happened.”

I have not taken GCB Bank to court and I am not aware of the faceless persons who are behind this publication. So I want the public to know about this and to erase any false perception about me and the GCB Bank.

He is therefore calling on the two media websites and all sites as well as newspaper organizations that have carried the false story to retract and apologize.