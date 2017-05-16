NPP Government Probing Mahama Loans—Senior Minister Marfo

The Government of Ghana is reviewing the debts incurred by the John Mahama administration to find out whether the loans were used for the purposes for which they were contracted, Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo, has revealed.

After the review of the debt situation, the findings will be made public to enable the Ghanaian people realise how their moneys were spent by the previous administration, Mr Marfo added.

It is recalled that during the electioneering season, the then main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) accused the Mahama government of excessive borrowing but with little to show for it, an assertion the then governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) rubbished because they thought they had embarked on several infrastructural projects with those loans.

Mr Marfo, speaking during the National Policy Summit on Tuesday May 16, said that the new government is investigating all the debts left behind by Mr Mahama.

“We are working on the numbers, the ministry of finance gives us the bulk numbers. But they do not all emanate from one source, we have some sitting in energy, some sitting in SSNIT and we are examining all as a government and we are doing it gradually and slowly because we must be accurate.

“We want to be sure that whatever comes out finally is accurate. The government owes it as a duty to keep the nation informed about these debts and what it was used for.”