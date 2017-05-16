Nortey wins Ghana’s First Obstacle Course Race

Accra, May 15, GNA – Marshall Nortey of Fit Link Gym of the University of Ghana has won the first ever five kilometer Obstacle Course race with a time of 3hrs 29 minutes held at the Military Academy and Training School (MATS), Teshie, in Accra.

Quincy Mensah of Accra took the second position with a time of three hrs 34 minutes, whilst Kofi Bawalisim also of Accra took the third position.

For their prizes, the champion received a magnificent trophy, a bicycle, a mobile phone, sport equipment and a Surfline device, with the second and the third-placed runners receiving sports equipment, bags and Surfline devices.

About 100 runners took part in the race organized by The Ascent Africa, and sponsored by Bel Aqua Mineral Water, Turkish Airlines, Nasco Electricals, Surfline Ghana Limited and Fonstat Limited.

John Mensah, former captain of the national senior soccer team, the Black Stars, who is an Ambassador of The Ascent Africa, commended the organizers for their initiative.

He urged Ghanaians to take active interest in sports to stay healthy at all times.

The former Black Stars captain also urged Ghanaians to rally behind Black Stars Head Coach Kwasi Appiah, to enable him to win the African Cup trophy, which has eluded the nation for some years now.

Madam Mamanga Cathy, Coordinator of The Ascent Africa, said the race was aimed at supporting the community to socialize, make merry and also test their physical strength.

She expressed the hope that the race would be an annual affair.

GNA