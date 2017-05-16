Ningo youth deny raising red flag against DCE

Ningo (GAR), May 16, GNA – The Great Ningo Youth Association has denied a news report that they had raised red flags over the nomination of a District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ningo/Prampram.

The denial was made in a statement read at a news conference by Mr Ebenezer T. Amanor, the Chairman of the Association.

‘We wish to state categorically that, we have nothing to do with the office of the DCE since Great Ningo has already declared her stand that, her citizens will not be part of the Ningo/Prampram District Assembly with the capital at Prampram instead of Great Ningo,’ it said.

The statement said: ‘Therefore we do not care where a DCE will be nominated from by the President of the Republic, be it from Great Ningo or Prampram.’

It said the youth of Ningo was not out to oppose developmental agenda of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government, adding that; ‘we fully support the government in her endeavours.’

The youth maintained that the people of Ningo must be given her own District Assembly to manage her affairs and humbly appealed to the government to listen to their plea.

GNA