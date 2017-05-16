New Music: Phabrick – Vibes ft. N.O.B

Base Dynasty signee, PhaBrick releases a new single titled, ‘Vibes’ featuring N.O.B, off his forthcoming, ”No Genre” EP. Born Senanu Koblah Tsikata, the rapper is seen exhibiting his delivering prowess on this new project with a great feel and awesome wordplay.

‘Vibes’ as the song is titled comes with a mix of African instrumentation mixed with urban instruments to give a great feel of the groove while enjoying the rhythm.

Like his name suggests, Phabrick is an artist with many musical threads worven to form his unique sound and approach to music.

The plethora of genres that can be heard in his debut EP, ”No Genre” are testament to his versatility as an artist and his range of talent; from the soulful sounds of his RnB hits to the raw, hard hitting lyrics of his rap Hip-Hop hits.

The influence of international acts like Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5 and Sia can be felt throughout the 11 song EP.

Although most music lovers are yearning for the full EP to be released, Phabrick raises their thirst with ‘Vibes’ as his management works behind the scenes to bring you more.

