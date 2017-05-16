New Juaben Assembly rejects President’s nominee

Koforidua, May 16, GNA – With 29 no-votes, the New Juaben Municipal Assembly rejected the President’s nominee Madam Mary Asante, as the New Juaben Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) at a special meeting held to endorse her nomination on Monday.

She polled 48 votes out of the 78 total votes cast in a poll supervised by the Electoral Commission.

To pass the threshold, the nominee needed 52 votes from the assembly members made up of 54 elected members and 24 appointees to confirm her nomination.

Earlier, Mr Samuel Kwakye-Darfuor, the Eastern Regional Minister, said President Nana Akufo-Addo, would ensure that the appropriate measures are put in place to enable the citizens enjoy quality and improved living conditions.

He urged the assembly to foster a united front in order to take full advantage of the one-million dollar per constituency project promised by the president- hence the need to endorse the President’s nominee.

Mr Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, the Board chairman of Ghana Cocoa board and former Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben North; Nana Adjei Boateng, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and former and MP for New Juaben North were there to support the nominee.

Others were two former Chief Executives of the assembly under the NDC, Dr Kwaku Owusu-Acheampong and Mr Kwabena Okyere-Kusi, the Regional Chairman of the NDC and a host of NPP stalwarts and family members thronged the assembly to support the nominee.

GNA

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA