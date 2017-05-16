New Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah unveiled

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah was unveiled at the head office of the Ghana Football Association on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch photos of Appiah and his backroom staff tasked to win Ghana the 2019 AFCON as well as try their possible best to qualify the Black Stars for their fourth successive World Cup.

First assistant Ibrahim Tanko was present as his appointment was made official.

Second assistant Maxwell Konadu

Stephen Appiah will assume the new role of technical coordinator

New goalkeeper’s trainer Richard Kingson received loud cheers on mention of his name

The entire backroom staff of the Black Stars