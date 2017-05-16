New Asante Kotoko striker Richard Arthur optimistic of becoming a success at the club

Newly signed Asante Kotoko striker Richard Arthur is confident of hitting the heights at his new club.

Arthur, who scored 8 goals for Wa All Stars last season to power the side to their maiden premier league title says he will his utmost best to help extricate the club from their poor season after completing a loan move to the Porcupine Warriors on Monday.

‘It is my pleasure to play for Kotoko and will put the best of efforts as a new player to help the club,’ Arthur said as quoted by Sports Crusader.

‘With the support of the entire Kotoko family and determination I am sure things will be very fine for me in Kotoko.’

‘The fans and the technical team should keep the believe they have in me and I will not disappoint at all. All I need the support and prayers from the supporters of the club.’

‘It has been my dream to play for Kotoko at one stage in my career and I am happy to have made that possible.’

