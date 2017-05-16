NCCE urges citizens to participate in governance

Koforidua, May 15, GNA- The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to participate actively and effectively in governance in line with their civic rights and responsibilities as a good basis for national development.

According to NCCE, whilst democracy remained a preferred system of governance, it was important that the essence of it was not limited to elections only.

‘Any attempt to end our participation in democracy at elections is to limit the true expression of our sovereign will as enshrined in the constitution’.

The Deputy Regional Director of the NCCE, Mr Augustine Bostrotsi, who made the call when le launched the Eastern Regional 2017 edition of the National Constitution Week celebration.

He emphasized that effective participation of the citizenry in national affairs, at all levels was critical in ensuring accountability and transparency in both private and public life.

He said there were greater challenges of governance that required the participation of the citizenry, through the engagement of leaders on the basis of principled democratic arrangements to build a society that respects the virtues of transparency and accountability.

Mr Bostrotsi, noted that the 1992 constitution in its preamble demands transparency and accountability and therefore it was an obligation on the citizenry to demand accountability from political leaders to ensure that national priorities were set and that national resources were properly managed in the best interest and welfare of citizens.

Mrs Agnes Majisi, an education officer of the NCCE, said the as part of the constitution week celebration, Junior High schools across the districts in the region would be engaged in series of activities to educate them on the tenets of the constitution.

She said role models and achievers in the society would also be engaged to counsel school children on the need to uphold hard work and integrity in order to become assets to national development.

GNA

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA