MTN Ghana CEO is Telecoms Service Executive of the Year

Accra, May 16, GNA – Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, has been awarded the Telecommunications Service Executive of the Year at the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Award Gala held in Accra.

Mr Asante was honoured in recognition of his outstanding corporate achievements and for being the first Ghanaian Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Cynthia Lumor, the Corporate Services Executive, MTN, said the citation acknowledged his outstanding achievements as leader of the organisation, which had over the years demonstrated excellence, innovation and growth in the telecommunications sector in Ghana.

Commenting on the award, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mrs Lumor, said, ‘This recognition and celebration of corporate excellence acknowledges our relentless focus on ICT as a driver for communication and development. ‘Innovation and exemplary leadership will continue to guide what we do.’

The Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Award programme honours exemplary men and women who have played a pivotal role in Ghana’s global business sphere.

The programme, organised by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, was a grand event that celebrated 40 exceptional entrepreneurs and corporate executives in the country.

It was organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and celebrated under the theme: ‘Promoting Economic Development through Private Sector and Corporate Governance.’

The event was attended by Ghana’s leading entrepreneurs, business icons, investors, members of the diplomatic corps and government representatives, including the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

Mr Twum Asante, was also adjudged 2016 Overall Best CEO in Africa’s telecommunication industry at the AfricaCom Awards and MTN Group’s Best CEO.

Mr Asante has been highly commended for sustaining and expanding growth, profitability and leadership of MTN Ghana in a highly competitive telecommunication industry.

GNA