Miswa Chemicals Assists Otumfuo Foundation

The Miswa Chemicals and Evergreen Limited delegation in a photograph with Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi

Miswa Chemicals and Evergreen Limited have supported the Otumfuo Charity Foundation.

They have presented 20,000 pieces of exercise books and 20 cartons of Kilit insecticides to help boost the activities of the Otumfuo’s Foundation, especially in the promotion of quality education among the youth in the country.

Top officials of Miswa Chemicals and Evergreen Limited made the donation when they paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Friday.

Speaking with journalists, Swati Patel-Champion, Managing Director, Miswa Chemicals, stated that her company believes that the youth are the future leaders so the strong need to empower them through quality education.

She said she is aware of the Asantehene’s invaluable contributions towards the growth of education in Ghana since he ascended the Golden Stool so the donation of the books was to support the Asante King’s good works.

Mrs Patel-Champion stated that her company would explore to see other areas of education that they can support in the near future, indicating that Miswa Chemicals delights in using its profits to support the needy in society.

Dr Thomas Agyarko Poku, Executive Director, Otumfuo Charity Foundation, disclosed that the 20,000 exercise books would be distributed to about 10,000 primary school pupils in the deprived communities of the country.

John Dele, Managing Director of Evergreen Limited, said his company has operated in the country for the past two decades and they are aware of the Asantehene’s significant contributions towards the transformation of education.

According to him, the donation would not be a nine-day wonder, assuring that Miswa Chemicals and Evergreen Limited would team up and make similar donations in the other regions of the country to help boost education.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi