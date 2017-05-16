Maker’s House holds 2017 ‘Living Room Worship Experience’ on Saturday

Destiny Songs, the praise and worship team together with the Destiny Choir of the Maker’s House Chapel International (TMHCI), is set to hold the 2017 edition of “Living Room Worship Experience”.

The worship event comes off on Saturday, May 20 at the auditorium of the Maker’s House Chapel off Kwabenya Point 1, at 4 pm.

The event which is under the theme “More Than A Song”, will be an evening of mind-blowing testimonies and deep worship to glorify God.

This year’s “Living Room Worship Experience” is designed to usher believers into the throne room of the Maker and also create an ambience for the throng of attendants to testify about the magnanimity and grace of the Most High upon their lives and families.

The 2016 edition was described as hugely successful by patrons and the organisers.

This year’s Living Room Worship Experience will provide attendees with the opportunity to reflect on God’s goodness and favour as they embark on their life journey.

It will be an evening of uninterrupted flow of God’s presence and glory under the inspirational leadership of Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, General Overseer of the Maker’s House, Fred Ofori-Mensah, an anointed worship leader and President of the Destiny Choir.

Other supporting worship leaders who will be leading ministration include Nana Kwadwo Tuffour, The Psalmist, and the legendary gospel musician, Ike Nanor.