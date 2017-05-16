Mahama In K’si Secret Meetings… Over 2020

FORMER PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama’s intention of contesting for the presidency again on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020 is gathering momentum, even though it is shrouded in secrecy.

The ex-president went to Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, in a private jet last Sunday where he is alleged to have held secret meetings with several top guns in the NDC about his intention of running for the presidency again.

The venue of the said meeting, reportedly held Sunday evening, remains a mystery, as Mr. Mahama’s camp doesn’t want their potential opponents in the party to monitor their actions and strategies.

But credible sources confirmed to DAILY GUIDE that the main agenda for the confab was about what could be done, in terms of strategy and planning, to help Mr. Mahama become the NDC presidential candidate and get the support of the opinion leaders.

Tough Congress Ahead

Unconfirmed reports have it that a group of experts from South Africa, allegedly employed by Mr. Mahama to plan his presidential bid, has advised that he (Mahama) would not have it easy during the NDC presidential primary.

The experts, who left the country on Saturday for their home country, reportedly admonished Mahama to immediately start wooing people – who are considered to be influential in the NDC across the country – into his camp in order to avert any shock during the NDC polls.

Mr. John Mahama, who is not treating the advice given to him by the experts with kid’s gloves, had since started criss-crossing some parts of the country, with Kumasi being his latest destination, ostensibly to woo top NDC members into his camp. He will soon embark on a nationwide tour to ‘thank Ghanaians’ for supporting his government.

Persuasive Message

Mr. Mahama, who was said to sound very convincing throughout his delivery in Kumasi, allegedly told his audience that he has what it takes to lead the NDC to recapture political power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020.

According to sources, the former Ghanaian leader stated that he has unfinished business, regarding the effective and proper management of the country, recounting his contributions towards Ghana’s growth whilst in political office.

The former president, the sources noted, did not sound divisive during his delivery as he did not touch on blame game – regarding who in the party caused the NDC’s shocking electoral defeat to the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2016 polls.

The sources indicated that he sounded like a person who had done post-mortem to identify what really caused the NDC’s overwhelming defeat, as he indicated that returning the NDC to political power was not difficult for him.

Official Announcement

Mr. Mahama was also reported to have given the assurance that in due time he would officially announce his intention of leading the NDC as the presidential candidate for the next national elections.

In the meantime, he said, he was quietly touring the country and meeting with influential people in the party to canvass for their support towards his high ambition, which he claimed is very feasible.

Recent Happenings

The ex-president’s quest to lead the NDC again as its flagbearer was initially considered by political pundits and Ghanaians in general, as one of the usual rumours in the political arena.

Mr. Mahama has reportedly met several power brokers in the NDC in recent times and was able to convince them to rally behind him so that his dream of becoming the NDC flagbearer again would be a foregone conclusion.

Photo Shoot

The former NDC leader, who was said to have lodged at the Golden Tulip Kumasi City Hotel Sunday night, reportedly engaged in a photo shoot Monday morning with some of his fans in the city before departing for Accra.

His known supporters in Kumasi, led by Appiah Stadium, Kromo and Forty, reportedly rushed to the hotel where other NDC members had converged, to take snapshots with him amidst broad smiles.

2020 Campaign

Later, Forty pasted a video of himself, Mr. Mahama, Appiah Stadium and Kromo at the Kumasi Airport on ‘Snapchat,’ with deafening shouts of “I will be back” all over the background as Mr. Mahama jetted off.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi