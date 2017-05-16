Lydia Forson Is 2017 ‘Superwoman’

Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson has been named ‘superwoman’ for the year 2017 by Jandel Event Planners and Florists.

The ceremony which came off on May 14 at the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra also saw revered female influencers such as Madam Fatima Adamu (Entrepreneur/ Executive Director, Royal Bank), Madam Felicity Acquah (Consultant / former MD of Exim Guaranty Bank) and Madam Florence Laast (Founder of St Martin De Porres School) being honoured for their feats over the years.

Last year saw ace broadcaster Oheneyere Nana Dansoa being named as recipient for the award.

Filled with gratitude, Lydia paid homage to her mother, Madam Janet Forson, for her effort in bringing her this far.

“I dedicate it to my mother seeing that it’s Mothers’ Day and she’s the reason why I’m here,” she said

The full citation read:

Ms Forson is nothing more different from the norm. A popular name associated with the sheer bold will to toe a different line in the world of conformity that has gained her admiration from many who follow her works.

A powerful actress whose roles just like the person are not the usual stereotypical types we are used to seeing. Your craft is filled with pure, unfiltered emotion that moves your audience to go on a journey of creative bliss with you.

Your creative mind has taken you through successful journeys on screenplay, script writing and production that has won you international recognition and more.

You fight against conformity while yet provoking the thoughts of empowerment through individuality.

Beyond this, you are also as strong advocate for women’s empowerment and continue to fight against discrimination.

Lydia, you are authentic, passionate and refreshingly unexpected twist to the everyday woman.

We admire you, we applaud you and we celebrate you. You are our superwoman.”

A producer, writer and fashion icon, Lydia Forson was days ago nominated alongside Vero Tshanda, Lupita Nyong’o, Bimbo Akintola, Josette Bushell-Mingo, Rita Dominic, Khabonina Quebec and Zimkhitha Nyoka for AMAA 2017 best actress in a leading role.

-enewsgh

