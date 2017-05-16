Lilwin For ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ Concert

Lilwin

Kwadwo Nkansah, known in the showbiz scene as Lilwin, has joined the tall list of Ghanaian and Nigerian top artistes performing at this year’s edition of ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ concert.

According to the organisers, Empire Entertainment, Lilwin will be performing to the thousands of music lovers who will make their way to the venue.

In addition to Lilwin, the organisers disclosed that a number of local artistes have also been invited to rock the stage alongside Shatta Wale, M.anifest and Eno.

Information available to BEATWAVES indicates that more local artistes are queuing up to get billed for the show.

The main event will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 27, where thousands of fans are expected to gather.

Lilwin, Shatta Wale, M.anifest and Eno who were earlier announced at the press launch of this year’s event will be facing Davido, Falz and Tiwa Savage on May 27.

Tickets for this year’s concert are selling at GH¢150, GH¢200 and GH¢300 and can be purchased at Starr FM, Live FM, uniBank branches, World Trade Centre and Accra Mall.

By George Clifford Owusu