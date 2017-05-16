Kwesi Appiah open to calling suspended Black Stars duo

Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng may well return to the Black Stars in the near future after head coach Kwesi Appiah revealed his readiness to recall the suspended duo.

Appiah, at his unveiling in Accra on Tuesday, said Muntari and Kevin would be considered for selection if they are needed.

Boateng, who is currently on the books of La Liga side Las Palmas as well as Pescara midfielder Muntari were suspended indefinitely from the Black Stars in 2014 during the FIFA World Cup for breaking camp rules.

Muntari was frozen out of the team for “an unprovoked physical attack” on a then GFA executive committee member Moses Armah.

Whereas, Boateng was dropped from the team because of “vulgar verbal attacks targeted at Kwesi Appiah”

And since then, the former AC Milan players have not been invited for the senior national team. Muntari has apologized for his actions nonetheless.

“I have worked in Ghana for years and people should know my character by now. I do not hold grudges,” the coach told pressmen.

“If Sulley and Boateng are playing well like any other Ghanaian they will be considered.’’

Appiah’s first game in charge will be at home against Ethiopia.