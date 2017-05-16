Krachi West will top District League Table

Kete Krachi (V/R) May 15, GNA – Mr Douglas Osei-Nti, confirmed District Chief Executive of Krachi West District has pledged to place the District on top of the District League Table.

He said a policy would be rolled out to ensure all households had toilet facilities and maintained environmental cleanliness.

Mr Osei-Nti said the District, since its relocation by the Volta River Authority in 1963 had very few public latrines and appealed to non-governmental organisations and benevolent institutions to help improve sanitation in the District.

He said although surrounded by the Volta Lake, the District depended on mechanised boreholes, which were insufficient for its large population and promised to work for a water treatment plant for the area.

Mr Osei-Nti said he would fix the town roads and ensure that electricity was extended to more communities, especially islands on the Volta Lake.

He promised to unite ethnic groups in the District, especially the Krachis and the Hausas, whose feud since 2004, had cost the Assembly in maintaining “Operation Gongong”, a military peacekeeping unit in the area.

The Educationists won 30 out of the 32 votes in the confirmation poll.

Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, Member of Parliament for the area promised to work with the DCE to move the District forward.

Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources alleged that some members of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress were bribing Assembly Members to vote against the President’s nominees and warned against the act.

In a related development, the Ketu North Assembly overwhelmingly approved Mr Anthony Avorgbedor’s nomination as District Chief Executive for the area.

He got all 55 votes cast, representing 100 per cent and promised an open door administration.

GNA

By Dominic Adoboli/ Samuel Akumatey GNA